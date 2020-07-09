Volkswagen sets up pop-up store to experience ID.3 electric car ahead of booking

Volkswagen is accompanying the market launch of the fully electric ID.3 with a pop-up store in the factory district in Munich, Germany. The company says that the store allows interested parties to experience the ID.3 'up close' before the order bookings are opened to all customers in a few weeks.

Customers who registered early can order the ID.3 electric car from their dealer from June 17. However, order bookings for all other customers will start a little later.

Volkswagen team in the ID.3 pop-up store will inform and advise interested customers about the fully electric vehicle and all related processes and services, such as charging the car and the required infrastructure. The store will remain open for the public till July 30 during weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays of the month from 10 am to 4 pm.

The new ID.3 is the first member of Volkswagen's all- electric ID. Model family and thus has a lot of excitement going around it. Holger B. Santel, Head of Sales & Marketing Germany for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said in a press statement, "We offer customers an overall concept for electric mobility. With the ID.3 you can touch here in the factory district, we want to get people excited about it."

The ID.3 will be the world’s first car to be produced and delivered with a neutral CO2 balance. It achieves ranges between 330 and 550 kilometers depending on the selected battery size. The rapid charging station can be recharged for around 290 kilometers in 30 minutes. The electric car offers dynamic driving characteristics and plenty of interior space. Volkswagen confirmed that the deliveries of the car will commence in September.