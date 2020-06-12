Volkswagen has started sale of the ID. Charger for quick and easy home charging for electric vehicles. The wallbox can be ordered online or from Volkswagen dealers in eight European countries.

The new Volkswagen wallbox is part of a complete ID.3 package designed by Volkswagen to make the switch to an electric car as simple and convenient as possible. The delivery of the new ID.3 electric cars is expected to begin in September after several delays due to technical issues.

The first of the wallboxes, launched with an introductory price of €399 (around ₹34,000), were delivered to customers recently. It was developed with the ID.3 and the ID. family in mind, but can also be used to charge all other electric cars with a Type 2 connector.

Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for E-mobility, commented: “Volkswagen is also setting new standards for charging in the volume segment. We will be building a complete charging network around the ID.3 over the coming months. The ID. Charger gets things rolling, further charging services will follow. In future, charging an electric car is to be as clear and simple as charging a smartphone."

The ID. Charger will have three versions. All have a charging capacity of up to 11kW, a permanently mounted Type 2 charging cable and integrated DC residual current protection for maximum safety. The two top models – the ID. Charger Connect and ID. Charger Pro – will also be fully connected and can be easily managed via smartphone. Customers can therefore control charging processes, and enjoy the advantages of practical functions such as remote maintenance, managing access via a charge card and regular software updates.

The ID. Charger Pro also offers an integrated electricity meter that can be used, for example, to bill electricity costs for company car drivers. “The ID. Charger doesn’t just look smart, it is smart, too. No other wallbox on the market offers so much high tech at such an attractive price," said Martin Roemheld, Head of Mobility Services at the Volkswagen brand.

Volkswagen wants to make the switch to electric cars as attractive as possible. In the next ten years, some 75 new electric models will be launched throughout the Group. The ID.3, the first car in the new ID. family, kicks things off.