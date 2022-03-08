HT Auto
Volkswagen reveals interiors of ID.Buzz EV, uses recycled materials

Volkswagen ID.Buzz interiors have been made of recycled and sustainable materials resulting in the reduction of carbon emission by 32 per cent.Volkswagen ID.Buzz will make its global debut on March 9.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 12:17 PM
Volkswagen has shared a glimpse of the interiors of the ID.Buzz electric vehicle that is going to make its global debut on March 9. Volkswagen has planned to bring two versions of this EV--a bus and a cargo--that is inspired by the company's popular Microbus. This new-age electric version of Volkswagen Microbus has been fully rethought and redesigned with spacious interiors made up of sustainable materials.

In both the models, Volkswagen has replaced leather and materials of animal origin with sustainable materials that will provide users with similar properties and feel such as The steering wheel rim is made of polyurethane but it has the same high-quality look as leather and comes with a similar feel. The seat covers, floor coverings and headliner in the ID. Buzz model are made up of recyclates – materials made from recycled products. A fabric called Seaqual yarn has been used whose threads consist of 10 per cent marine plastic and approximately 90 per cent recycled PET bottles. Volkswagen conveyed this saves 32 per cent of carbon emissions compared to similar products.

The automaker shared it does not matter whether a customer chooses the bus or the cargo variant as both the models use space efficiently as it is based on the space-saving MEB concept. The five-seater ID. Buzz will provide the user with space for 1,121 litres of luggage even with all passengers onboard whereas the maximum storage volume of the ID. Buzz Cargo, featuring a partition behind the first row of seats, offers space of more than 3.9 m3.

Volkswagen sees the ID.Buzz EV as an extension of its ID family. The company aims to reduce carbon emissions in Europe per vehicle by 40 per cent by 2030 and become a carbon-neutral automaker by 2050.

 

 

 

 

