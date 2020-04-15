Volkswagen India pledges to contribute in PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus

Volkswagen India has announced that the company will contribute in PM CARES fund, a crowdfunding initiative to raise money to fight coronavirus. The company has issued a statement saying Volkswagen will donate money for every car delivered to people associated with health services.

The statement said, "Volkswagen India is profoundly grateful for the selfless dedication provided by the #RealHeroes amidst this tough battle against Covid-19. While most of us are indoors and comply with prevention norms, there are heroes braving their way ahead with the hope to safeguarding our community. Volkswagen salutes those #RealHeroes by pledging to contribute to the PM CARES Fund for every car delivered to our #RealHeroes."

The benefits under the #RealHeroes are applicable for the Healthcare professionals and can be availed until 30th June 2020 across the Volkswagen network in India.

Elaborating on this initiative, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, each and every one of us are extremely humbled by the selfless dedication by our #RealHeroes during this tough situation. As an organisation, apart from our contribution as a Group to the community, Volkswagen pledges to contribute to the PM CARES Fund for every car delivered to the #RealHeroes. It will be in honour of all those heroes that are braving their way to protect lives #WeNotMe. We urge all citizens to support in flattening the curve."

Earlier, the company had announced extension of comprehensive service support to customers in India. All standard warranties scheduled to lapse between March 22 and mid-May now get an extension till July 31 owing to the national lockdown currently in place to fight coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement, Volkswagen India announced that standard warranties have been extended till July 31. Those with standard warranty expiring between March 22 and April 15 of 2020 can also purchase extended warranty till 60 days after the expiration of the standard warranty. Those whose extended warranties expire between March 22 and April 15 of 2020 can report to authorised workshops till May 15 for any repairs under the company's extended warranty policy. For customers with a service value package with due dates in March and April can avail the same till July 31.