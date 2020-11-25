Automaker Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has appointed Priyesh Kumar as the new head of sales vertical with effect from December 1.

Kumar currently heads dealer development function in the company.

The company has also appointed P Ravichandran, currently head of after sales, as the head of dealer development with effect from December 1.

Both Kumar and Ravichandran would report in to Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

"At Volkswagen, we strongly believe in nurturing in-house talent and offering newer learning platforms for personal and professional growth," Gupta said in a statement.

With Priyesh and Ravichandran leading sales and dealer development function respectively, the company is confident that their expertise will further take brand Volkswagen to much greater heights, he added.

