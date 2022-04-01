Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Volkswagen Id Vizzion Concept To Be Unveiled At Upcoming Beijing Motor Show

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept to be unveiled at upcoming Beijing Motor Show

Volkswagen ID Vizzion, which is being developed under the name of Aero B, will be showcased at the 2022 Beijing Motor Show.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 Apr 2022, 10:45 AM
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept EV. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will unveil its ID Vizzion electric vehicle at the Beijing Motor Show to be organised in April. The first deliveries of the Volkswagen ID Vizzion will begin next year with China as the priority. Volkswagen brand head Ralf Brandstatter has stated the new electric vehicle will come in the form of a saloon before an estate-bodied version based on the ID Space Vizzion concept arrives.

It is being expected that the new Volkswagen ID Vizzion, which is being developed under the codename Aero B, will be an electric equivalent of the Passat model that featured an internal combustion engine. This new Volkswagen EV will be based on the company's MEB architecture which is a modular platform meant for electric vehicles. The new electric saloon after hitting the market may compete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

(Also read | Volkswagen may drive in its first electric car to India in 2025)

Earlier, Volkswagen had stated the EV will offer an electric four-wheel-drive powertrain with a system power output of 225 kW and will also give a range of up to 665 km. The automaker had added the EV will come with automated driving technology and augmented reality as well. The electric sedan was first showcased at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show.

(Also read | Volkswagen aims to compete with Tesla Giga Berlin with Trinity EV plant: Report)

Volkswagen recently introduced its much-awaited ID.Buzz EV, an electric version of its popular Kombi model. Volkswagen ID.Buzz is expected to hit the production line soon as the company aims to launch the electric vehicle in the European market by the end of this year and in the United States by 2024. It will come in two versions, a standard model to carry passengers and another for carrying cargo.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID Vizzion Volkswagen ID Vizzion Tesla Model 3 Tesla Polestar 2 EV EVs Electric vehicle Electric vehicles Electric mobility
