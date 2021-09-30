Vehicle documents expiring today? Delhi govt extends validity till this date

If your vehicle documents were all set to expire on the last day of September and you were all set to drive out to renew these, pause. The Delhi government has extended the validity of these documents till the end of November. The decision follows direction to states from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways which pertained to such a possible move.

It is reported that there was a large volume of applications that were being received in order to get vehicle-related documents like driving license, Registration Certificate and others renewed before the September 30 deadline. As per a notice issued by the Transport Department of Delhi government, these will now be seen as valid till November 30. “Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories to all States and Union Territories regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989," read the notice. “It was advised that in case of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, Registration or any concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not or was not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30 2021. Enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till September 30, 2021."

One of the main reasons for the extension is also to ensure that there is no overcrowding at document renewal centres as this could potentially be a health hazard in Covid-19 times. Even though. the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, may be further extended for two months ie upto November 30, 2021," the same notice further outlined.

All vehicles, however, must still have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.