Delhi govt issues 45,000 learner licence in two months through a faceless system

Around 45,000 people in Delhi have received their learner driving licences through a faceless service that was launched in August 2021, claims Transport Minister of the national capital Kailash Gahlot.

He also said on Wednesday that 92 per cent of the driving licence related applications and 80 per cent of other requests were cleared through the faceless service system of the Delhi Transport Department since February this year.

"Reviewed 'Faceless services' officially launched last month by Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal. Glad to see Delhi's response to this! Since Feb we've cleared 80% & 92% of all 4.2 L+ applications on Vehicle & Driving related services respectively. 45000+ Delhiites have got their LL sitting at home," Gahlot wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Department has extended the validity of documents related to vehicle fitness, permit, driving licence, registration etc till November 30. The documents that were expired between February 2020 and September 30, 2021, can now be renewed by November 30.

A statement by the Delhi government said that the related departmental officers have been instructed to expedite the process of resolving technical issues, pendencies and grievances related to faceless services.

Delhi government is claimed to have received 2,16,835 vehicle-related applications and 2,08,224 applications of driving license-related services since the introduction of the first phase of faceless service back in February this year.

Out of these applications, 92 per cent related to driving licence and 79.9 per cent of other vehicle-related applications were approved till September 27. The e-learning of the driving licence facility started on trial basis on August 7. A total of 57,755 applications were received till September 28. Over 78 per cent of these applicants for e-learning licence service successfully received their learner's licence at their home.

Delhi is among the first cities in India to provide an online learner licence service. This enables applicants to apply for it, undertake the test and get their licence without visiting any transport department office.