Uttar Pradesh government to seize vehicles with caste stickers: Report

The transport department of Uttar Pradesh has launched a drive to seize vehicles bearing caste stickers in the state, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. The drive comes after instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In the past few years, various vehicle owners displaying their caste identities on windscreens or number plates of cars or on two-wheelers has become a trend. These stickers include titles like Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Pandit, Khatriya, Lodhi and Maurya. The owners of such vehicles try to assert the dominance of their social or political status by putting such name tags on their vehicles. However, the state's latest move aims to crack down on such people.

(Also read | Govt extends validity of vehicle documents like DL, RC, permits till March 31)

As per Hindustan, the PMO took cognizance of the matter after receiving a letter from a teacher in Maharashtra, Harshal Prabhu. He wrote the letter on IGRS, an integrated system designed for redressal of grievances. Prabhu said that the display of such stickers is a threat to social fabric of the society. The letter prompted PMO to instruct launching of such a drive.

DK Tripathi, deputy transport commissioner, Kanpur, was quoted as saying, “Such stickers should not be pasted on the vehicles. Those who are found guilty of the offcemce, their vehicle will be seized. According to our enforcement teams, every 20th vehicle is found carrying such a sticker. Our headquarters has asked us to take action against such vehicle owners."