HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Us Auto Union Strikes Deal With Ford Motor, Big Wins On Wages, Benefits, Investments

Ford strikes deal with US auto union on wages, benefits, investments

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

United Auto Workers leaders approved a tentative deal on Sunday with Ford that includes a pay hike of at least 30% for full-time workers and could more than double pay for others, in a victory for the union's fight to roll back 15 years of concessions.

UAW strike Jeep Stellantis
Strikers stand in front of the Jeep sign during another day of UAW strikes at the Jeep Assembly Plant in Toledo, Ohio. (AP)
UAW strike Jeep Stellantis
Strikers stand in front of the Jeep sign during another day of UAW strikes at the Jeep Assembly Plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Bargaining continued at General Motors without any deal. UAW President Shawn Fain on Saturday ordered a walkout at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee, engine and assembly plant. Fain and GM CEO Mary Barra were meeting on Sunday night, sources familiar with the process said.

At Ford, the new deal includes $8.1 billion in manufacturing investments and could give workers up to $70,000 in extra pay over the 4-1/2-year life of the contract.

Cost-saving provisions such as paying workers at component plants less than employees at vehicle assembly lines were swept away under the new contract. The deal also eliminates all lower wage tier plants, an issue Fain highlighted from the start of the bargaining process.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 13.59 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
₹ 88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Velev Motors Vio (HT Auto photo)
Velev Motors VIO
₹52,000***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tork Motors Kratos (HT Auto photo)
Tork Motors Kratos
₹ 1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.40 - 1.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Temporary workers will more than double their pay. Permanent workers could see top wage rates rise by more than 30% to $42.60 per hour by 2028, including estimated cost of living allowances.

In return, Ford will get the opportunity to offer an unlimited number of $50,000 buyouts to older workers earning the top rate. Ford can now replace them with younger hires who will earn less than the top wage for three years. Earlier, it took new workers eight years to reach top wage.

"It is a turning point in the class war that has been raging in this country for the past 40 years," Fain said on a video post on Sunday.

He credited the rich contract to the union's strategy of escalating pressure on Ford with a series of targeted strikes over six weeks: "This contract demonstrates the incredible power workers have when they are not afraid to use it."

The union did back off some of its early demands that included a 32-hour work week, restoring defined benefit pensions and a 40% pay rise over the life of the contract.

Starting with smaller plants, the UAW had expanded the strike to Ford's profitable Kentucky heavy-duty pickup factory. The union did the same with GM and Chrysler-owner Stellantis , reaching a tentative agreement with the latter on Saturday.

The UAW posted terms of its new contract deal with Ford after talks with local union leaders in Detroit on Sunday, before taking the deal to all union workers for ratification.

Terms of Deal

Ford will add electric vehicles to existing assembly plants in Louisville and Ohio, according to the UAW summary of terms, investing $1.2 billion at the Louisville assembly plant and $2.1 billion to build electric vans in Ohio.

The Ford investments include several new hybrid models, including gas-electric hybrid versions of Ford's largest SUVs, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition. Ford CEO Jim Farley has outlined plans to invest more in expanding the automaker's hybrid lineup, even as it scales back plans to expand capacity for fully electric models.

The UAW won agreements covering new battery plants that could result in thousands of new UAW members at a planned battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, and the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center, also known as Blue Oval City, that Ford is building in western Tennessee.

Fain said that once unionized, workers at battery plants would earn the same wages as Ford assembly workers.

The UAW-Ford contract offers some of the biggest gains for some of the lowest-paid production workers.

Union leaders will now fan out to regional meetings to explain the deals to members, who will then vote on approving it.

GM Walkout

GM and Ford shares have fallen roughly a fifth since the beginning of the strike on Sept. 15. Stellantis shares are down just 1%.

Sources have told Reuters that one key sticking point with GM was retiree pension costs. GM has many more retirees eligible for that increase than either Ford or Stellantis, because its workforce was far larger in the 1980s and 1990s.

Fain on Saturday criticized GM's management's "unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to come to a fair agreement." GM said it was disappointed by the UAW decision to strike Spring Hill.

The Spring Hill walkout could hobble GM's large pickup production as well as assembly of other popular GM vehicles. Ripple effects from an extended Spring Hill strike could boost the costs of the stalemate for GM well beyond the $400 million a week the company reported last week.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST
TAGS: Ford For Motor General Motors Stellantis UAW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.