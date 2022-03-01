HT Auto
Home Auto News Ukraine War: Volvo Becomes First Car Manufacturer To Suspend Exports To Russia

Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia

Volvo decision on pausing exports to Russia may be the first in the auto industry. But is hardly expected to be the last.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 09:40 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)

Volvo Cars has become the first car manufacturer to announce a temporary suspension in export of units to Russia in the midst of the country's invasion into Ukraine. Russia has been slapped with several economic sanctions since its forces entered into Ukraine territory last week, prompting a number of sanctions against Moscow by western countries.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo V90-cross-country (HT Auto photo)
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹ 65.31 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 88.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Google Maps to disable live traffic data for safety reasons)

In a press statement, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo informed of its decision which was prompted partially by ‘potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US.’

Truck-maker AB Volvo had also announced a temporary halt in production and sales of units in Russia.

Volvo has been exporting its car models to Russia from its plants in Sweden, China and the United States. Industry data shows that the company sold around 9,000 units here in 2021.

Volvo's decision on exports to Russia may be the first but is hardly expected to be the last. Daimler Truck has also announced it would freeze its business activities in Russia. US auto giant General Motors has confirmed suspension of exports to Russia.

The likes of Volkswagen and Renault have also announced production pauses in Russia and have said the situation in Ukraine is being closely monitored.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo Cars Daimler Ukraine
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Lucid slashes year's production goal due to supply chain issues
Lucid slashes year's production goal due to supply chain issues
Toyota to resume production in Japan after supplier cyberattack
Toyota to resume production in Japan after supplier cyberattack
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia
This modified Suzuki Jimny with G63 AMG-inspired front fascia is a head-turner
This modified Suzuki Jimny with G63 AMG-inspired front fascia is a head-turner
Ukraine war: Google Maps to disable live traffic data for safety reasons
Ukraine war: Google Maps to disable live traffic data for safety reasons

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city