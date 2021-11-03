UK startup launches portable electric vehicle charger at COP26 climate summit

The Go can be fully charged from any regular household outlet and can be used outside in any weather condition just like a stationary charging station. With the Go, an electric vehicle driver will not have to depend on public charging stations on long journeys as they will be able to charge their vehicle anywhere and at anytime. Also since public charging is currently the only alternative for people who do not have a charging option at home or workplace, the Go makes it more convenient for them to charge their electric vehicles.

That's not all. The Go portable electric vehicle charger can also be used as a portable power bank to power appliances or tools or for other short-term emergency power outages.

The portable charger's in-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology enable's ZipCharge to learn the users' charging patterns and make schedule recommendations to optimize charging at off-peak times.