UK motorists may be fined heavily for unrestrained pets in cars

The Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter to inform drivers that driving with unrestrained pets is not advised at all. The department tweeted, “If you have a poorly puppy we advise you don’t let it sit on your lap and put its paws on your arms whilst you’re driving. we also strongly advise you don’t let it put its paws on the steering wheel and completely obstruct your view! Driver dealt with & dog moved to the boot!"

While it is stated that not obeying Highway Code doesn't carry a direct penalty, drivers can be pulled over by officials and can also be fined up to £1,000 if they are found driving without properly restraining their pets. This can also go up to £5,000 and nine penalty points if the case goes to court if the driver is found to drive recklessly. And in an extreme case, the driver could be banned or be compelled to take a re-test.