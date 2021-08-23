Cop cars painted in rainbow hues to support LGBTQ community in this country

The UK police in a bid to tackle online hate crimes and provide confidence to the LGBTQ community has started painting rainbows on the side of their squad cars. A media report says that the cars which are being called as hate crime cars is making a significant positive impact on the community. (Also read | This rainbow-themed Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a 'symbol of hope' amid Covid-19) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Police.UK (@yourpolice.uk)

Although this move has received some negative judgements comments such as the authorities should focus on 'real' issues, the force seems quite satisfied with this transformation of their fleet. In a short video posted on the official Instagram page of UK Police, deputy chief constable Julie Cooke shared that while the cost of painting rainbows of these cars is quite minimal, the impact that it is creating in terms of confidence in the community is huge. “Cars are there in the communities on normal policing patrol just to show the community that we want you to come forward," she added. She also informed that the officials are trying to show that the forces are there for the community and they should reach out in case of any wrongdoings.

(Also read | Bentley Continental GT in rainbow colours to take part in LGBTQ event)

The video garnered a lot of likes and comments in which Cooke explained the motive behind this step. Many appreciated the idea by going ahead commenting that they loved it and are happy that the community was gaining acceptance.

This move by the UK police comes after reports of hate crimes that have doubled in recent years specifically against transgender people, conveyed the report.