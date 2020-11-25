Uber rolls out feature allowing drivers to cash out any day of the week

Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of a feature allowing drivers the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week.

The On demand cash-out feature for driver partners across Moto, Auto and cars would help eligible drivers cash out their earnings any day of the week, once they've earned a minimum amount of ₹200, it said in a statement.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA, said, "To help drivers in these challenging times, we've rolled-out an On Demand cash-out feature which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cash outs."

