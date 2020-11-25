Home > Auto > News > Uber rolls out feature allowing drivers to cash out any day of the week
File photo of Uber logo (REUTERS)

Uber rolls out feature allowing drivers to cash out any day of the week

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 02:43 PM IST PTI

  • The On demand cash-out feature for driver partners lets eligible drivers cash out their earnings any day of the week, once they've earned a minimum amount of 200.

Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of a feature allowing drivers the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week.

The On demand cash-out feature for driver partners across Moto, Auto and cars would help eligible drivers cash out their earnings any day of the week, once they've earned a minimum amount of 200, it said in a statement.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA, said, "To help drivers in these challenging times, we've rolled-out an On Demand cash-out feature which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cash outs."

