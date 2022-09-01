HT Auto
Home Auto News Tvs Motor Company Sales Grows By 15% In August 2022

TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022

The sales of TVS Motor Company have increased but the export numbers have decreased because of various reasons.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 17:20 PM
The TVS Apache RR310 BTO for representation purpose only.  (HT Auto)
The TVS Apache RR310 BTO for representation purpose only.  (HT Auto)
The TVS Apache RR310 BTO for representation purpose only.  (HT Auto)
The TVS Apache RR310 BTO for representation purpose only. 

TVS Motor Company has reported a growth of 15 per cent in August 2022 as compared to August 2021. The manufacturer sold 290,694 units in August 2021, the units have increased to 333,787 for August 2022. The manufacturer is optimistic that with the festive season approaching, the market situation would be better in terms of demand. TVS also believes that they would be able to fulfil the supply considering that there is a gradual improvement in terms of the availability of semi-conductors.

The domestic two-wheeler growth has increased by 15 per cent from 274,313 units in August 2021 to 315,539 units in August 2022. The domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 33% with sales increasing from 179,999 units in August 2021 to 239,325 units in August 2022.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The sales figures for motorcycles increased from 133,789 units in August 2021 to 157,118 units in August 2022. That is a growth of 17 per cent. The number of scooters sold also increased quite a bit. In August 2021, TVS sold 87,059 whereas this year, in August the sales figure went up to 121,866 units. That is an increase of 40 per cent.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Then there are the electric vehicles. TVS currently has three variants of the iQube electric scooter on sale in the Indian market. The manufacturer gave a significant update to the scooter so that it can compete better in the Indian market where there are a lot of new rivals. The company sold 4,418 units of TVS iQube Electric in August 2022 as against sales of 649 units in August 2021. That is a substantial improvement over the previous year.

The export numbers for the manufacturer have gone down. The export figures for August 2022 stand at 93,111 units. Last year, during the same period, export figures were 109,927 units. TVS is still optimistic that the sales figure will return to normal levels gradually as some countries are experiencing economic slowdowns and higher inflation rates.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

General Motors' Cruise recalls 80 self-driving vehicles owing to a crash
General Motors' Cruise recalls 80 self-driving vehicles owing to a crash
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes ₹40 crore for EV purchase grants
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes 40 crore for EV purchase grants

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city