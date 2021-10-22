TVS Motor Company announces ‘highest ever revenue’ in second quarter

TVS Motor Company has announced its highest ever revenue of ₹5,619 Crores in the second quarter of 2021-22. When compared to the second quarter of 2020-21, the revenue has scaled up by 22%, as previously TVS recorded ₹4,605 Crores revenue. The Hosur-based automaker also informed that it posted the highest ever EBITDA of ₹562 Crores as against ₹430 Crores during the quarter ended September 2020.

The Apache maker said that this feat was achieved despite the adverse market conditions including scarcity of containers for international business, shortage in semiconductors, and increase in commodity costs.

TVS announced sales of 8.70 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021 against the 8.34 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2020-21.

The total two-wheeler exports recorded a jump of 46% compared to Q2 of 2020-21. TVS also observed growth in motorcycle sales at 4.39 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021, against 3.66 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2020. TVS scooter sales were slightly down as the company registered sales of 2.66 Lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021 against 2.70 Lakh units in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

In terms of total half-year results, the company announced sales of 14.88 Lakh units as against 10.90 Lakh units sold in the half-year ended September 2020. The company's total revenue in this period stood at ₹9,554 Crores against ₹6,037 Crores in the corresponding period of 2020.