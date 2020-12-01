Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday informed it had sold 8,508 units in the month of November, a year-on-year growth of 2.4% when compared to figures from the same month in 2019. More significant though is that the company says its facelift Innova Crysta - launched late last month - has received a strong response and is likely to carry the charge forward.

Toyota's wholesales figures, although a marginal increase from a year ago, will bode well for the company that has had a troubled 2020 due to various reasons - from union strike to its plant in Karnataka's Bidadi previously being located in a confinement zone. The company has, nonetheless, pushed forward with its plans and had launched the Urban Cruiser in September, followed by the facelift Innova Crysta. The MPV will continue to be the fulcrum on which the car maker balances itself here in India because of its massive popularity. "We introduced the new Innova Crysta last month and the new model has received a tremendous response from our customers," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President - Sales and Service- TKM. "The first generation Innova Crysta has sold close to 300,000 units since its launch in 2016 in India. We are very thankful to our customers who have appreciated the Innova Crysta and cannot wait to welcome more new customers into the Toyota family with the second generation Innova Crysta."

Soni also highlighted how the car maker has been steadily progressing on a path of recovery since the national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 was eased. "The company has been witnessing a gradual yet steady recovery owing to factors such as pent up and festive season demand as well as consolidation of the market at the lower end due to increasing preference for personal mobility amongst customers," he said, adding that the introduction of finance schemes have also bolstered prospects.