HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Innova Hycross Teased For The First Time

Toyota Innova Hycross teased for the first time

Toyota will soon launch Innova Hycross. It will sit above the Innova Crysta in the line-up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 09:41 AM
Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered only with a petrol engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/toyotaid)
Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered only with a petrol engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/toyotaid)
Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered only with a petrol engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/toyotaid)
Toyota Innova Hycross will be offered only with a petrol engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/toyotaid)

Toyota is working on a new version of the Innova MPV, it is expected to be called Innova Hycross. Toyota Indonesia has teased the Innova Hycross on their social media handle. The image only shows the front-end design of the Innova Hycross and it looks radically different from the current Innova Crysta. It is expected that the Innova Hycross will make its global debut next month.

Toyota is already testing mules of the Innova Hycross on Indian roads. It is expected that the Innova Hycross will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta. The Hycross will be a petrol-only offering that will most likely get a strong or mild hybrid system. Currently, the Innova Crysta is only being offered only with a petrol powertrain. Toyota is not accepting bookings for the diesel engine.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross spied, gets floating touchscreen)

The front of the Innova Hycross takes some inspiration from Toyota Corolla Cross which is sold in the global market. There is an up-right hexagonal grille. This helps in increasing the road presence and appeal of the Innova Hycross. There are sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. Although, the LED DRLs are not visible in the picture. The bonnet has strong creases that give an SUV-like look to the MPV.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

From the spy shots, it has been revealed that there will be horizontally mounted LED tail lamps and 10-spoke alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the Innova Hycross will be slightly larger than the Innova Crysta. This should help in opening up more cabin space.

Moreover, the Innova Hycross is expected to be based on a monocoque chassis which means that it should have better ride and handling and the body roll should also decrease. There is a high chance that the Innova Hycross will be a front-wheel drive vehicle. This means no transmission tunnel which helps in more foot space for the occupants. Front-wheel drive vehicles also are less complicated and deliver better fuel economy because there is less drivetrain loss.

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Innova Innova Crysta Innova Hycross MPV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
taigun2
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Delhi Pollution: Audi develops car tech that cleans air
Delhi Pollution: Audi develops car tech that cleans air
BYD Atto 3 deliveries paused in this country over child seat compliance issue
BYD Atto 3 deliveries paused in this country over child seat compliance issue
CNG vs hybrid vehicle: Which technology suits your style (and pocket)?
CNG vs hybrid vehicle: Which technology suits your style (and pocket)?
Toyota Innova Hycross teased for the first time
Toyota Innova Hycross teased for the first time
Ola electric car teased again. Check features it will offer
Ola electric car teased again. Check features it will offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city