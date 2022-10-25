Toyota Innova Hycross teased for the first time

Toyota will soon launch Innova Hycross. It will sit above the Innova Crysta in the line-up.

Toyota is working on a new version of the Innova MPV, it is expected to be called Innova Hycross. Toyota Indonesia has teased the Innova Hycross on their social media handle. The image only shows the front-end design of the Innova Hycross and it looks radically different from the current Innova Crysta. It is expected that the Innova Hycross will make its global debut next month.

Toyota is already testing mules of the Innova Hycross on Indian roads. It is expected that the Innova Hycross will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta. The Hycross will be a petrol-only offering that will most likely get a strong or mild hybrid system. Currently, the Innova Crysta is only being offered only with a petrol powertrain. Toyota is not accepting bookings for the diesel engine.

The front of the Innova Hycross takes some inspiration from Toyota Corolla Cross which is sold in the global market. There is an up-right hexagonal grille. This helps in increasing the road presence and appeal of the Innova Hycross. There are sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. Although, the LED DRLs are not visible in the picture. The bonnet has strong creases that give an SUV-like look to the MPV.

From the spy shots, it has been revealed that there will be horizontally mounted LED tail lamps and 10-spoke alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the Innova Hycross will be slightly larger than the Innova Crysta. This should help in opening up more cabin space.

Moreover, the Innova Hycross is expected to be based on a monocoque chassis which means that it should have better ride and handling and the body roll should also decrease. There is a high chance that the Innova Hycross will be a front-wheel drive vehicle. This means no transmission tunnel which helps in more foot space for the occupants. Front-wheel drive vehicles also are less complicated and deliver better fuel economy because there is less drivetrain loss.

