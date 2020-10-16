Toyota dispatches first batch of Urban Cruiser SUVs ahead of the festive season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced that it has started dispatching its Urban Cruiser SUV ahead of the upcoming festive season. The company announced in a press note sent recently that it has 'received a very encouraging response' for the Urban Cruiser even since the bookings commenced in August 2020.

The Urban Cruiser has been priced in the range of ₹840,000 to ₹11,30,000 (ex-showroom). It is a rebaged version of the Maruti's Vitara Brezza. It is the second product to roll out of Toyota-Suzuki partnership for the Indian market.

It has been aimed at the younger set of customers who wish to make 'an early entry into the Toyota SUV family'. With the launch of Urban Cruiser, the Fortuner maker aims to grow its share in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The Urban Cruiser features a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol powertrain with an advanced Li-on battery featuring ISG (integrated starter generator). It also gets features such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start/stop system.

“We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. We will continue to focus on timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs." said, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM.

Toyota has recently also announced special offers for salaried customers, with benefits for employees of both government as well as private organisations. (More information here)