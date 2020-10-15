Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced special offers for salaried customers, with benefits for employees of both government as well as private organisations. Expecting more and more people would be opting for personal mobility options, Toyota is looking at bolstering sales by rolling out these offers ahead of the festive season.

Toyota informs that salaried customers can combine the special Toyota festive offers with the ‘Special Cash Package’ recently announced by the Ministry of Finance to lower the initial burden of purchase & make car purchase easy.

In the case of government employees, the Special Festival Advance announced by the government will help them avail interest-free advance of ₹10,000. "Customers may use this amount to make the booking payments for a range of Toyota vehicles including the all new Toyota Urban Cruiser & other B segment models like Toyota Glanza and Toyota Yaris," informs the car maker.

There are also a number of easy finance options - some with flexible EMI structures, which are over and above the previously mentioned schemes.

Toyota is confident that these offers and finance options will further bolster customer confidence, especially in the festive period. "We always look for ways to enable that big purchase decision with attractive offers for different segments of buyers," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. "The offer has been provided across a range of vehicles so that the customers can opt for a vehicle of their choice, including our most recent launch- the Urban Cruiser."