Toyota announces customer-friendly measures amid coronavirus lockdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced several measures to support customers navigate the uncertainties of Covid-19. The company today announced a host of service packages to help its customers through the ongoing crisis.

The new set of services being offered by Toyota include extension of Vehicle Warranty (New & Toyota Vehicle Purchased from TOYOTA U-TRUST), Free Maintenance Service, Roadside Assistance, Extended Warranty & SMILES Pre-Paid maintenance package for up to two months.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We would like to sincerely thank all our customers for their continued support and understanding over the years. To avoid any inconvenience to customers, we are trying our best to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. Our ‘Customer Connect’ program is a step to build confidence, and show our commitment to our valued customers and our dealer partners, in these times of distress. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to sincerely request all our customers to stay at home and follow the guidelines announced by the Government."

Toyota has also announced Free Emergency Support to customers who do not have the coverage till 15 days post the lockdown. The company, along with its dealerships, promises to address customer queries over phone.

In case of emergencies where Toyota vehicles are involved, the dealerships have been asked to take care of customer needs by providing doorstep facilities as essential services, with full cooperation from local authorities.

Toyota also said it is offering an extension until May 31 for the customers whose respective Programs or Products may have expired during this lockdown period. To ensure the vehicles remains in the best of the conditions, vehicle inspection, car cabin care, tyre and battery will be provided at special prices once the dealerships are operational.

Toyota has reported a 41.2 per cent decline in vehicle sales at 8,022 units in March as against 13,662 units in same period last year. The company had announced a package, including monetary support, for its dealers amid nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Also read: Toyota to make face masks in US to aid coronavirus battle)

The package will provide necessary assistance to the dealer partners to overcome the lockdown phase, ensuring their safety and well being during these uncertainties, the company had said in a statement.