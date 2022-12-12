Tork Kratos e-motorcycle to get price hike from January 1. Check new price

Pune-based Tork Motors has announced that it will be increasing prices on the Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles with effect from January 1, 2023. The Tork Kratos will be priced at Rs. 1.32 lakh while the Kratos R will be priced at ₹1.47 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom after Maharashtra state subsidy. The all-electric offering gets a hike of ₹10,000 over the current asking price on both variants.

Tork has also announced that it will be offering price protection to all the bikes that are being rolled out for deliveries on or before December 31, 2022. The start-up said that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has “compelled" the price hike.

The Tork Kratos was launched in January this year starting from ₹1.22 lakh for the standard variant, going up to ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra after subsidy) for the Kratos R. the prices were said to be promotional at the time.

Apart from the new prices, Tork will also open more experience centres in the new year. The company inaugurated its first-ever outlet in Pune recently, and plans to expand its network in seven cities by March 2023. The brand is currently delivering its e-bike in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad, and will soon expand to newer markets.

In terms of competition, the Tork Kratos competes with the Revolt RV 400 in the segment that’s priced at ₹1.23 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai after state subsidy). The model will also take on the upcoming Oben Rorr electric motorcycle that’s priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom Maharashtra). Lastly, there’s the Hop OXO electric motorcycle priced at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The Tork Kratos and Kratos R are powered by a 4 kWh battery pack that promises 120 km on a full charge. The axial flux motor on the Kratos develops 7.5 kW (10.05 bhp) and 28 Nm, while the Kratos R makes 9 kW (12 bhp) and 38 Nm of peak torque. The latter can sprint from 0-40 in 3.5 seconds as against 4 seconds on the Kratos. The top speed stands at 100 kmph and 105 kmph respectively. The bikes come with three riding modes.

