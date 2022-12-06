Tork Motors ties up with CredR for exchange offers on Kratos electric motorcycle

In a first-of-its-kind move, Tork Motors has partnered with CredR, an online sales platform for used two-wheelers, to facilitate exchange offers on the Kratos electric motorcycle. As part of the partnership, customers will be able to exchange their existing petrol-powered two-wheeler for a brand new Kratos. CredR promises a seamless exchange process with transparency, genuineness and accuracy, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors said, “This one of its kind proposition is designed especially for Tork Motors’ customers to own their dream electric motorcycle - Kratos. The collaboration is intended to offer easy accessibility and solution for a cleaner and better mode of transport, along with an element of convivial riding. With CredR, we aim to reach out to a wider consumer base, who are looking to upgrade their current two-wheeler, through a better price proposition. We will continue to partner with key players in the industry to ensure that the electric motorcycles segment is accessible and transcends to larger geographies in the country."

Tork Motors opened its first-ever experience centre in Pune recently with more planned across India

Sasidhar Nandigam, Co-founder and CEO of CredR, said, “Motorcycle segment is one of the key sectors of the overall automotive Industry. While electric motorcycles are gaining momentum in the rapidly growing EV sector, it has been our endeavour to offer easy access to one of the best electric motorcycles brands in the country. This customer-centric affiliation offers hassle-free accessibility to own the Tork Kratos, with a simple process. This will also help bring in the paradigm shift in the electric motorcycle market of the overall EV space in India."

CredR will evaluate the used two-wheeler to be exchanged as per their 120+ inspection checkpoint process. The exchange value will be then discounted from the new Kratos electric motorcycle's buying price. The Tork Kratos is available in two variants - Standard and Kratos R. Prices start at ₹1.22 lakh, going up to ₹1.37 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Maharashtra with FAME subsidy. The exchange program is only available in Pune and Bengaluru for now.

The Tork Kratos has been on sale since January this year. The company is currently operating in Pune and opened its first experience centre in the city. The brand is also delivering vehicles in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company is also in the process of opening a new production facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, set to commence operations in a few weeks.

