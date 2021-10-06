Top five segment-leading features expected in TVS' upcoming 125 cc scooter

TVS Motor Company will be announcing the pricing of its new 125 cc scooter in the Indian market on Thursday. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming scooter, rumours hint that it will be the Jupiter 125.

Needless to say that the Jupiter has been an already established brand and the bigger variant of the model will only help the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker to address a larger set of customers who prefer a sensible, and reliable ride.

Here are some of the features you can expect in the upcoming 2021 TVS Jupiter 125.

TVS IntelliGo technology: The company may give the Jupiter 125 its patent IntelliGo technology pack that allows the scooter to turn off automatically while waiting on a red light stop, for more than a couple of seconds. This technology allows the engine to be more fuel-efficient.

LED lighting: The Jupiter 125 may get a full LED lighting package that is becoming quite common in scooters these days.

External Fuel Filler: As the existing Jupiter, the bigger 125 cc version of the two-wheeler is also likely to benefit from an external fuel filler lid.

Digital meter console: The Jupiter 125 may receive a fully digital instrument console. Although, details aren't yet officially confirmed yet. For the record, the Jupiter 110 gets a semi-digital unit with an analouge speedometer placed over the top.

LED DRLs: TVS has already teased the LED DRLs design of the Jupiter 125 in its previous posts. Expect the same to be found on the final production-spec version which goes on sale in India tomorrow.