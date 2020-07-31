The use of mobile phones while driving in Uttar Pradesh will now invite a penalty of ₹1,000 for the first offence and ₹10,000 for the second such offence, said a notification issued by the UP State Transport Department.

The decision to impose such a hefty fine came following a cabinet meeting in mid-June this year. The notification issued on Thursday also said that riding without a helmet will draw a thousand rupee fine as well.

Traffic fines were significantly increased by the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act last year by the Union government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.