This Lamborghini Urus dons fur-like cover. Know why

Customising cars according to personal taste has always been in trend but celebrities with a preference for luxury cars sometimes take it a notch higher. In a recent Instagram post, popular TV personality Kim Kardashian was seen showing off her Lamborghini Urus which was covered entirely with fur-looking fabric.

(Also read | Hot wheels: Lamborghini Urus creates record , reaches speed of 298 kmph on ice)

Kardashian's Urus was tuned to promote her store Skims which is going to be launched soon. She was also seen wearing an outfit with a similar texture to the furry car. The fur-looking fabric not only covered the entire body of the car but was also the steering wheel, seats and rims. With a caption, ‘KIMMY HAD A LITTLE LAMB-BO!!!’ the post surely turned some heads; however, it might not be possible to say that if her followers will be able to keep up with her when it comes to taste for customising cars.

Lamborghini Urus is the first and only SUV from the luxury automaker. With a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that is capable of generating 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque, it is one of the fastest SUVs out there. With an ability to touch around 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds, Urus has established itself as an important product in the global portfolio of Lamborghini.

(Also read | Lamborghini delivers 100th unit of Urus SUV in India)

The luxury sports carmaker also announced last month that it will be investing €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) to shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles. This a massive investment that Lamborghini has ever made. However, it has also added that a fully battery-powered Lamborghini may hit the roads somewhere in the second half of this decade.