You may buy this Lamborghini Urus, but can't drive it on road

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 17, 2023

Lamborghini has introduced a special edition of the Urus Performante inspired by its iconic racing car

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 will be liited to only 40 units globally

Lamborghini will sell the special edition Urus Performante only as a track car

The hypercar is inspired by Lamborghini's iconic Essenza SCV12 racing car from the past

 Check product page

The special edition Urus Performante comes powered with the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine under its hood

The engine can churn out maximum power of 658 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque

The hypercar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of more than 300 kmph

The special edition model is easily the most powerful and quickest among all the Urus sold by the carmaker

The special edition model will be offered to only those who own the is real Essenza SCV12
Also check out why this Lamborghini model, worth 4 crore, is already sold out in India
Click Here