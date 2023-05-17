You may buy this Lamborghini Urus, but can't drive it on road

Lamborghini has introduced a special edition of the Urus Performante inspired by its iconic racing car
Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 will be liited to only 40 units globally
Lamborghini will sell the special edition Urus Performante only as a track car
The hypercar is inspired by Lamborghini's iconic Essenza SCV12 racing car from the past
The special edition Urus Performante comes powered with the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine under its hood
The engine can churn out maximum power of 658 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque
The hypercar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of more than 300 kmph
The special edition model is easily the most powerful and quickest among all the Urus sold by the carmaker
The special edition model will be offered to only those who own the is real Essenza SCV12