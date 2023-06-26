HT Auto
Lamborghini Urus rams into auto-rickshaw in South Delhi; two injured

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2023, 12:54 PM
A yellow Lamborghini Urus SUV slammed into an auto rickshaw at the Savitri Flyover in South Delhi's CR Park area on Sunday morning, as per police officials. The driver and the passenger of the auto rickshaw, identified as Shah Alam and Prince Gautam, respectively, sustained severe injuries. 31-year-old Gautam, who works as an engineer with an airline firm in Delhi, had taken the auto from his home in East of Kailash to go to his office at the IGI Airport.

Lamborghini Urus involved in an accident at the Savitri Flyover in CR Park. (HT photo)
The incident took place at around 7 am when the 21-year-old driver of the Urus, Rajbir Sardana, was returning home with his friends after partying at a club in Nehru Enclave, police said. He was caught and arrested after the incident but was later released as the offence is bailable.

As soon as the information about the incident was received at the CR Park Police station, ASI Deepak Prasad along with HC Sanjeev reached the spot to find the Lamborghini car and the auto in an accidental condition. The Urus had a Haryana-registered number plate, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary. Both the injured people were rushed to Max Hospital Saket for treatment.

Both the damaged vehicles have been seized while a case has been registered against Sardana under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code. Further legal action is being initiated accordingly," the DCP informed. The Urus driver and his friends will also be medically examined to ascertain if they were under the influence of alcohol.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2023, 12:54 PM IST
