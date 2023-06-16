HT Auto
Bikers skid and crash after oil spill from transformer on Noida road

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2023, 08:26 AM
A number of motorcycle and scooter riders slipped and fell off their vehicles on Thursday after losing their balance on a road where a transformer had spilled oil. The incident took place near the Isckon temple in Noida's sector 33.

Authorities clean a road in Sector 33 of Noida after a transformer spilled oil here. ( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Authorities clean a road in Sector 33 of Noida after a transformer spilled oil here.

The transformer was reportedly being carried by a crane on the elevated corridor here when it fell on the road, spilling the oil. Subsequently, many motorists found commuting on the stretch difficult and those on two-wheelers were the most at risk. According to eyewitness accounts and police officials, many of them lost their balance although no serious injuries have been reported.

A team of Noida authorities as well as police officials reached the spot and began cleaning the spill. Sand and mud were also spread on the stretch to negate the slippery conditions. Traffic movement on this particular stretch was affected due to the spill and the subsequent work.

Soon after, however, videos of two-wheeler riders slipping on the surface emerged on social media channels and even showed the damage to the vehicles after the fall.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2023, 08:26 AM IST
