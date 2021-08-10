This is how GMC Hummer EV could have looked like

General Motors has revived its iconic Hummer in a new avatar. This time, it is powered by an all-electric powertrain instead of a mammoth internal combustion engine. The US automobile giant took Instagram to reveal a design iteration of the Hummer EV. Also Read: GM to combat Tesla and Ford with another electric pick-up, besides Hummer EV The design reveals an intriguing ideation sketch created during the Hummer EV electric pickup truck's development phase. This image shows how different the EV could have looked. The design image reveals it in a much sharper look than the original model. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign)

The roof, doors and side windows of the image are similar to the production model. Two large tow hooks are visible in the image available in the production model as well. But the concept gets smaller and sharper taillights. Instead of a large unit, the taillight cluster is formed with six small LED blocks. Tailgate and rear bumper of the EV too look very different in the design image.

The front profile and cabin of the proposed concept have not been revealed in the social post. But, it was surely as radical as the rear profile. Side profile of the concept too looks very sculpted and muscular with flared wheel arches, large chunky tyres. Overall, the design image looks very bold but not as aggressive as the production model.

General Motors has already revealed the Hummer EV and grabbed attention from across the world. This all-electric pickup truck is going to be one of the most exciting. The automaker will first launch the Edition 1 of Hummer EV. It gets power from a three electric motor system.

The powertrain is claimed to be capable of churning out 1,000 hp power and 15,592 Nm of massive torque output. Despite being such a mammoth-sized vehicle, it can accelerate to 0-96 km in 3 seconds.