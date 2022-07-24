HT Auto
This Indian city collects 6.92 lakh in fines from vehicles in single day

During the special drive in Ranchi, as many as 235 vehicles were checked, and altogether 65 commercial vehicles were fined for violation of various rules
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2022, 12:44 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only

The Ranchi administration conducted a special mass vehicle checking drive, leading to a fine collection of 6.92 lakh, a police official told PTI. The drive was held at four locations - Ratu, Daladali, Pandra and Dasham Falls - from 5 am to 4 pm on Thursday, the district transport officer Praveen Prakash said. The drive was conducted days after cattle smugglers mowed down a woman police officer.

During the special drive, as many as 235 vehicles were checked, and altogether 65 commercial vehicles were fined for violation of various rules such as tax default, overload and no pollution permit, among others. A total amount of 6,92,765 was realized from these vehicles. The city administration also seized three commercial vehicles for violating tax rules.

Apart from this, the city police department has also planned vehicle checking drives against cattle smugglers on the probable routes from 12 am to 7 am every day. Meanwhile, the Transport Department has sought applications from commercial vehicles and school buses for availing the benefit of tax waiver for the lockdown period.

The Jharkhand government has also announce that it will waive road tax for all commercial vehicles and school buses that could not operate during the pandemic. Jharkhand Pradesh Bus Owner's Association has demanded that the same relief be given to the non-permit holding buses. 

In a separate development, a special vehicle-checking operation was also conducted by Punjab Police on Saturday to crack down on anti-social elements and drug peddling. The drive consisted of 10,000 police personnel deployed across the state to check the movement of anti-social elements.

The operation was carried out in a synchronised manner from 4 pm to 7 pm across the state while senior officers in the rank of additional director general of police and inspector general of police were deputed in each district to personally supervise it.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

