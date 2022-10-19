This hydrogen EV takes three minutes to recharge and offer nearly 1000-km range

French automobile company Hopium has showcased its hydrogen-powered Machina Vision concept vehicle at the Paris motor show. The highlight of the vehicle is that it takes just three minutes to refill and can run nearly 1,000 kilometres without needing a refill. The concept vehicle was revealed at the motor show by the company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The company has already started accepting reservations for the luxury sedan for a token amount of €656. With the early opening of the bookings, customers will be able to reserve their spot in line, and the company will get in touch with them closer to their build date.

There aren't too many details about the Hopium Machina available but it is known that the car will store hydrogen in long, cylindrical tanks that run along the floor, where the transmission tunnel would be in an internal combustion vehicle.

The hydrogen stored in the tanks can be used to generate electricity, which can be stored in the small batteries that are used to power the electric motors providing a range of up to 1,000 km or 620 miles. The motors generate 493 hp (368 kW/500 PS), and allow the car to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than five seconds.

On the inside, the luxurious four-seater features minimalistic design from Felix Godard, who was also responsible for interiors in vehicles from Porsches, Lucids, and Teslas. The vehicle sports a rising screen that reaches all the way across the dashboard and can shrink to hide behind the trim when not in use.

The estimated price of the car is set at €120,000 ($118,134 USD), though the company says that the prices of the vehicle are subject to change without warning.

