HT Auto
Home Auto News This Hydrogen Ev Takes Three Minutes To Recharge And Offer Nearly 1000 Km Range

This hydrogen EV takes three minutes to recharge and offer nearly 1000-km range

Hopium Machina Vision concept car will store hydrogen in long, cylindrical tanks that run along the floor.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 18:26 PM
On the inside, the luxurious four-seater Hopium car features minimalistic design from Felix Godard.
On the inside, the luxurious four-seater Hopium car features minimalistic design from Felix Godard.
On the inside, the luxurious four-seater Hopium car features minimalistic design from Felix Godard.
On the inside, the luxurious four-seater Hopium car features minimalistic design from Felix Godard.

French automobile company Hopium has showcased its hydrogen-powered Machina Vision concept vehicle at the Paris motor show. The highlight of the vehicle is that it takes just three minutes to refill and can run nearly 1,000 kilometres without needing a refill. The concept vehicle was revealed at the motor show by the company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The company has already started accepting reservations for the luxury sedan for a token amount of €656. With the early opening of the bookings, customers will be able to reserve their spot in line, and the company will get in touch with them closer to their build date.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports)

There aren't too many details about the Hopium Machina available but it is known that the car will store hydrogen in long, cylindrical tanks that run along the floor, where the transmission tunnel would be in an internal combustion vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The hydrogen stored in the tanks can be used to generate electricity, which can be stored in the small batteries that are used to power the electric motors providing a range of up to 1,000 km or 620 miles. The motors generate 493 hp (368 kW/500 PS), and allow the car to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than five seconds.

On the inside, the luxurious four-seater features minimalistic design from Felix Godard, who was also responsible for interiors in vehicles from Porsches, Lucids, and Teslas. The vehicle sports a rising screen that reaches all the way across the dashboard and can shrink to hide behind the trim when not in use.

The estimated price of the car is set at €120,000 ($118,134 USD), though the company says that the prices of the vehicle are subject to change without warning.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 18:23 PM IST
TAGS: Hopium Machina Vision hydrogen car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which stands where
BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which stands where
This hydrogen EV takes three minutes to recharge and offer nearly 1000-km range
This hydrogen EV takes three minutes to recharge and offer nearly 1000-km range
Bugatti launches limited-run smartwatch made of carbon-fiber elements
Bugatti launches limited-run smartwatch made of carbon-fiber elements
Taigun to Virtus: Volkswagen offers heavy discount on these cars ahead of Diwali
Taigun to Virtus: Volkswagen offers heavy discount on these cars ahead of Diwali
These 10 cars in India have waiting period stretching into months, even years
These 10 cars in India have waiting period stretching into months, even years

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city