American electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo is the latest brand to enter the block of electric pickup trucks. The EV maker has developed an electric pickup truck with a cab-forward configuration. The new electric pickup is claimed to be portraying a combination of design of the OEM’s already revealed minivan and delivery vehicle.

The Los Angeles-based electric pickup truck joins the party with models like GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 BEV, Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance, and a Chevrolet EV pickup.

Built on an in-house developed architecture, a very unique feature of the electric pickup truck is a configurable bed with a pull-out extension that increases its length from six to eight feet. The electric vehicle can be easily used as a camper van as well with its modular appearance.

The headlamps and taillights get LED treatment and come with a wraparound appearance. As the tail lights won’t be visible from behind after opening the tailgate, Canoo has mounted a thin vertical LED strip within the edges of the tailgate.

The cabin of the EV gets a host of features. There is a fold-down worktable with extendable sides to hold various tools needed on a work site. A roof rack is there offering extended cargo capacity, and a camper shell with a roof-mounted tent as well. There are several easily accessible power outlets to charge devices, while the third brake light doubles as an overhead LED light. There is a cargo divider system as well.

For power, the Canoo electric pickup truck gets dual motors, each powering one axle. The powertrain generates 600 hp of power and 746 Nm of torque. The electric battery on board is capable of providing juice for 322 kilometres, as claimed by the company. The vehicle has a maximum payload capacity of 816 kg.

The vehicle gets steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technology, along with a tow hitch receiver. The vehicle is expected to be available in the market in 2023.