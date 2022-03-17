This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians

When a luxury car gets a special modification to allow for a heavy machine gun to be mounted on it, you know peace has taken the back exit out. And so it happens in Ukraine where the country's armed forces and volunteers continue to battle invading Russian troops and any assistance could be valuable assistance in the conflict.

As such, locals in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv modified a BMW 6 Series to allow for a trunk-mounted machine gun to help in the battle against the invading army.

A video of the modified BMW 6 Series was posted on Twitter by Ukraine Weapons Tracker in which the BMW convertible can be seen customized to ditch its luxury appeal and take on a more deadly appearance. According to several reports, the weapon mounted is a Soviet-era NSV chambered in 12.7×108.

#Ukraine: A open top BMW 6 series with a NSV 12,7x108 heavy machine gun mounted - is not something you see everyday. pic.twitter.com/wWGrg5ddEU — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 14, 2022

The engine capacity of this particular BMW isn't known but it can be assumed that it may well be a V8 that - despite the heavy gun on its back - is able to easily outrun and out maneuver Russian tanks. But there is a reason you don't see luxury cars in conflict zones. In terms of defense, it can once again be assumed that the car has next to nothing to save itself in case it comes in the line of fire.

That said, the locals in the city have donated the modified vehicle to the police department here. Whether it is actually deployed or not remains to be seen but this particular BMW sure is symbolic of the resilience of Ukrainian people, amply also highlighted by that rear bumper sticker which translates to “Russian warship…f*** you."

