HT Auto
Home Auto News This Bmw 6 Series Is Modified For Machine Gun By Ukrainians To Fight Russians

This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians

Watch as this one-of-a-kind BMW ditches its luxury appeal to take on a more menacing appearance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2022, 10:24 AM
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons

When a luxury car gets a special modification to allow for a heavy machine gun to be mounted on it, you know peace has taken the back exit out. And so it happens in Ukraine where the country's armed forces and volunteers continue to battle invading Russian troops and any assistance could be valuable assistance in the conflict.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

As such, locals in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv modified a BMW 6 Series to allow for a trunk-mounted machine gun to help in the battle against the invading army.

A video of the modified BMW 6 Series was posted on Twitter by Ukraine Weapons Tracker in which the BMW convertible can be seen customized to ditch its luxury appeal and take on a more deadly appearance. According to several reports, the weapon mounted is a Soviet-era NSV chambered in 12.7×108.

The engine capacity of this particular BMW isn't known but it can be assumed that it may well be a V8 that - despite the heavy gun on its back - is able to easily outrun and out maneuver Russian tanks. But there is a reason you don't see luxury cars in conflict zones. In terms of defense, it can once again be assumed that the car has next to nothing to save itself in case it comes in the line of fire.

That said, the locals in the city have donated the modified vehicle to the police department here. Whether it is actually deployed or not remains to be seen but this particular BMW sure is symbolic of the resilience of Ukrainian people, amply also highlighted by that rear bumper sticker which translates to “Russian warship…f*** you."

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Ukraine BMW BMW 6 Series
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Himalayan: Five key differences to note
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Himalayan: Five key differences to note
This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians
This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians
2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 to soon launch with new black alloy wheels
2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 to soon launch with new black alloy wheels
Mercedes unsure of competitiveness ahead of start of F1 2022 season
Mercedes unsure of competitiveness ahead of start of F1 2022 season
Ola S1 Pro purchase window reopens: Step-by-step buy guide
Ola S1 Pro purchase window reopens: Step-by-step buy guide

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city