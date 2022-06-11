HT Auto
This 2022 Jeep-based six-wheeled drive truck is apocalypse ready

The front of the Jeep-based six-wheeled drive truck has been inspired by the front light of the Tesla Cybertruck.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2022, 06:20 PM
2022 model of HellFire 6x6 from Apocalypse Manufacturing is a Jeep-based six-wheeled rugged vehicle. (South Florida Jeeps/YouTube)
2022 model of HellFire 6x6 from Apocalypse Manufacturing is a Jeep-based six-wheeled rugged vehicle.

Meet Jeep-based six-wheeled drive truck HellFire 6x6 from Apocalypse Manufacturing. For the 2022 model year, the vehicle has been given lots of upgrades such as the ‘Oculus’ front fascia, featuring LED light bar running across the width of the fascia and replacing the original headlights of the previous model. The front of the drive truck has been inspired by the front light of the Tesla Cybertruck which comes along with a redesigned grille.

The massive lightbar measures 52-inches and is made out of 15,000 lumens while the grille and bumper section are made from lightweight fiberglass. The manufacturer also announced that it will start offering a 392 Hemi V8 engine for its HellFire and other modified developments such as Sinister 6, and Doomsday models.

(Also read | BMW MINI converts 1998 classic car into electric for emission-free driving)

This engine is also used by Dodge Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack models and is capable of churning out 485 hp of power and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. The developer is also providing a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine that is rated to produce 800 hp, for those looking to get more power out o their six-wheeled drive.

The interior of the vehicle is entirely done in red and has a lot of buttons to engage with. Apocalypse Manufacturing head designer Joseph Ghattas told CarScoops that their customers are always looking to stand out and are never satisfied with the ordinary. "So it falls on us to provide custom made, inhouse products that push boundaries and break the status quo," he added.

He said that the Oculus front of the vehicle looks quite futuristic, like a six-wheeled vehicle from another planet is coming towards one. On the other hand, the “extremely powerful and loud 500 horsepower 392 HEMI" alerts people from miles away that the powerful beast is on its way.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2022, 06:18 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep off-road vehicle
