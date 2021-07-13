Tesla's $400 million camera deal with Samsung could be for Cybertruck: Report

Tesla has signed a $436 million worth of deal with South Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics for the supply of cameras and the deal could be for the EV maker's Cybertruck pickup, Electrek reported citing local media. The Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled by the company in November of 2019.

The Korea Economic Daily reported that the "number 1 American EV manufacturer" to whom Samsung will supply cameras plans to launch a new electric vehicle that could give drivers a rear view through a camera equipped on the car as the model does not have side mirrors. It also noted that the upcoming EV has more than eight cameras for self-driving purposes.

It is well known that the Cybertruck is equipped with an extensive suite of cameras and sensors. The electric pickup is equipped with cameras in the fenders that provide a view the cabin instead of having of depend on side mirrors. Even though the US doesn't allow cameras instead of side mirrors, Tesla is hoping to change that before the launch of the Cybertruck, Electrek reported.

Talking about the Cybertruck's suite of cameras, it gets front-facing and back-facing cameras as well as one under the front bumper. The cameras could be used for purposes like parking assist or even a 360-degree birds-eye view.

Tesla has managed to keep the buzz around the Cybertruck going on since it was showcased in 2019. The company had recently patented that the upcoming Cybertruck could travel a maximum of 610 miles (around 980 kms) on a single charge. The EV maker even announced that it had already received over one million reservations for the electric pickup. To be manufactured in at Tesla's upcoming facility in Texas, the delivery timelines for the vehicle have been pushed back to 2022 from the initially expected deliveries in 2021.