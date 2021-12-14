Tesla will start accepting Dogecoin for some merchandise, says CEO Elon Musk

The CEO of the EV company had in fact announced earlier this year that Tesla will accept Bitcoin for vehicle purchases but had pulled back the decision after being criticized by many who cited the virtual currency isn't good for the environment. Later in June, he said that Tesla may again start accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment but at a time when the cryptocurrency is greener.

However, it seems like Musk is again willing to experiment with the idea of accepting a cryptocurrency as a payment. Though not for its electric vehicles this time but as an experiment with its merchandise. Making payments through cryptocurrency, however, may not be quite straightforward, also because these forms of currencies are very volatile. But the fact that the likes of Tesla and Musk have been keeping the interest levels high by references and announcements related to cryptocurrencies, the highs could remain for quite some time to come.