Tesla has decided to ditch radar inside its electric cars and use cameras instead for its Autopilot feature. Tesla Vision, which will be incorporated in some of the EVs from US-based carmaker, is expected to be available for OTS updates from this month.

Tesla announced the transition to Tesla Vision which will be initially made available for Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles. Later, the new Autopilot feature will also make its way into other Tesla cars too.

Tesla shared a blog post to further clarify about Tesla Vision and what it means for its Autopilot feature. It said, "We are continuing the transition to Tesla Vision, our camera-based Autopilot system. Beginning with deliveries in May 2021, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for the North American market will no longer be equipped with radar. Instead, these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving, and certain active safety features. Customers who ordered before May 2021 and are matched to a car with Tesla Vision will be notified of the change through their Tesla Accounts prior to delivery."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also tweeted and said, "There will be an update of this production release in 2 weeks, then FSD beta V9.0 (also pure vision) a week later. FSD subscription will be enabled around the same time."