HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Under Nhtsa Scanner Regarding Fire Incident In Canada

Tesla under NHTSA scanner regarding fire incident in Canada

The doors of Tesla EVs are electronically operated in normal circumstances, however, Tesla EVs also come with an in-built mechanical release system for emergencies.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 02:50 PM
File photo of the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in Canada. (Sons of Vancouver Distillery/YouTube)
File photo of the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in Canada. (Sons of Vancouver Distillery/YouTube)
File photo of the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in Canada. (Sons of Vancouver Distillery/YouTube)
File photo of the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in Canada.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States has requested Tesla to provide information about the recent incident of a Model Y catching fire in Canada while the electric vehicle was on the move. A previous report stated the Tesla Model Y SUV caught fire and the driver of the EV managed to escape without any injuries.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to a Reuters report, the NHTSA said it is aware of this electric vehicle catching fire and has reached out to Tesla for more information. Tesla is yet to reply to the request as of now. The incident occurred while Jamil Jutha was driving the Tesla Model Y which the individual reportedly bought eight months back. According to the driver, the electric vehicle showed some errors and suddenly shut down. Jutha reportedly said the battery started smoking following which the electric car went up into flames. The owner of the electric vehicle also added that in order to escape, he had to smash the window by kicking it. “Everything stopped, the power didn't work. The door didn't open," he was quoted.

(Also read | Tesla EVs to take wind, humidity and temperature to calculate battery percentage )

It has been informed earlier that the doors of Tesla EVs are electronically operated in normal circumstances. Though, these electric vehicles from Tesla also come with a mechanical release system that has been built in for emergencies. Regarding the former incident, the driver did mention that it was not easy for him to find the emergency release system at that moment because the situation became very stressful.

(Also read | In Tesla snub to India, Elon Musk says ‘no plant before selling cars’

The safety agency said it is also aware of another fire incident involving a Tesla Model 3. This incident took place in California and the electric car caught fire while it was parked. The NHTSA has sought information regarding this incident from Tesla as well.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 02:50 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y Elon Musk EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car Electric mobility Tesla Model 3
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Ford's robot helps disabled assembly line workers, promotes inclusiveness
Ford's robot helps disabled assembly line workers, promotes inclusiveness
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
Tesla under NHTSA scanner regarding fire incident in Canada
Tesla under NHTSA scanner regarding fire incident in Canada
Another Ola electric scooter breaks down on the move, user shares picture
Another Ola electric scooter breaks down on the move, user shares picture
Tesla EVs to take wind, humidity and temperature to calculate battery percentage
Tesla EVs to take wind, humidity and temperature to calculate battery percentage

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city