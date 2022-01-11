Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Tesla sells 70,847 China-made electric vehicles in December 2021
File photo of Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles at its factory in Shanghai.&nbsp;

Tesla sells 70,847 China-made electric vehicles in December 2021

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2022, 05:46 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • China Passenger Car Association announced that Tesla last month sales are the highest monthly rate of the EV company since it started production in Shanghai in 2019.

Tesla has claimed that it has sold 70,847 China-made electric vehicles last month. Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) stated that this is the highest monthly sales of the EV company since it started production in Shanghai in 2019.

The EV major's December sales also included export of about 245 units, which were almost three times what the company achieved in the same month of the preceding year.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

It was also 34 per cent higher compared to the November sales.

Reuters reports that Tesla's total sales of China-made cars for last year stood at 4,73,078 units. The last monthly record was achieved in October when the electric carmaker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles.

(Also read | Tesla Model 3 owner mines $800 in Crypto per month using the electric car)

Tesla's Shanghai factory started delivering electric vehicles at the end of 2019. It manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs for the domestic as well as the international market that includes Germany and Japan. The company also stated during its third-quarter results in October that the Shanghai plant's potential annual output exceeded 4,50,000 vehicles.

According to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility, Tesla is the only foreign brand in the top 10 brands that dominates the Chinese market. The country's EV market is mainly dominated by domestic brands including BYD and Wuling, a local marque that is part of General Motors.

(Also read | Tesla second only to BMW now in premium car sales in this key market: Report)

The CPCA also informed that Chinese EV maker Nio Inc delivered 10,489 cars last month which is a year-on-year increase of 49.7 per cent whereas Xpeng Inc delivered 16,000 vehicles. Volkswagen AG sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs last month. The association shared that passenger car sales in December in China stood at 2.14 million which is 7.7 per cent down from 2020.

  • First Published Date : 11 Jan 2022, 05:46 PM IST