Home > Auto > News > Tesla rival Triton Electric Vehicle to set up 2,100 Cr- facility in Telangana
Representational Image: Triton Model H electric SUV has a full range of 1,126 kms.
Representational Image: Triton Model H electric SUV has a full range of 1,126 kms.

Tesla rival Triton Electric Vehicle to set up 2,100 Cr- facility in Telangana

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2021, 03:15 PM IST PTI

  • Triton's upcoming plant will employ more than 25,000 persons and produce 50,000 vehicles over the first five years.
  • The factory will produce semi-trucks, sedans, luxury SUVs, and more vehicles.

Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd recently entered into a MoU with the Telangana government for setting up a manufacturing unit for electric vehicles at the National Investment & Manufacturing Zone at Zaheerabad.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd India development head M Mansoor signed the MoU in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, an official release said.

(Also Read: Tata to Tesla: Electric cars expected to launch in India in 2021)

"With an investment of 2,100 Crore, Triton Electric Vehicle Pvt.Ltd will establish an ultra-modern electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Telangana. The project will employ more than 25,000 persons and produce 50,000 vehicles over the first five years, including semi-trucks, sedans, luxury SUVs, and rickshaws," it said.

The State government will provide the required land to the firm through Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation at NIMZ Zaheerabad, the release said.

(Also Read: Meet Triton Model H, an 8-seater electric SUV with 1,126 kms of range)

Rama Rao said the government will extend complete support for the company to acquire the necessary approvals for setting up the facility.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue