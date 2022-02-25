Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla Planning Another Factory In Shanghai To Meet Increasing Demands

Tesla planning another factory in Shanghai to meet increasing demands  

Tesla intends to build a second factory in Shanghai to meet the rising demands in the world's biggest automobile market.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 01:01 PM
File photo of Tesla Shanghai gigafactory.

Tesla is reportedly planning to build a second plant in Shanghai as the EV major is aiming to more than double its production in China. As per a Reuters report, Tesla is aiming to start the construction as soon as next month.

Once the company constructs the factory and it becomes fully operational, the capacity of the EV brand will go up to 2 million cars per year at its expanded Shanghai facility which is its main export hub, informed sources.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla's new factory will be located in the vicinity of its existing production base in Lingang, Pudong New Area.

(Also read | Tesla Semi could get automatic tyre inflation technology, suggests new patent)

If successful, this expansion move will bring the EV company at par with other established automakers in the world's largest automotive market. Tesla will compete with automakers such as Toyota which manufactured around 1.6 million vehicles in China last year. General Motors along with its Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp produced 1.4 million vehicles in China in 2021. Volkswagen may become a prominent competitor of Tesla as the auto major has plans to manufacture 1 million EVs in China by 2023.

(Also read | Tesla faces scrutiny by German regulators over Autopilot feature)

Tesla's current plant in Shanghai called Gigafactory 3 started production in less than a year after breaking ground. The factory makes the popular Tesla Model 3 sedans and the Model Y crossovers. These expansion steps will ready the company's existing factory as it is aiming to build around 1 million vehicles this year, mentioned two sources in the report. Tesla has plans to increase its weekly production by 22,000 electric vehicles at the factory in the coming months. Thus, the production rate will come up to 1.1 million vehicles over a year, more than double the plant's original projected capacity.

 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 01:01 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric vehicle
Related Stories
Tesla to expand parts production in Shanghai plant to meet export demand
23 Feb 2022
Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production
24 Feb 2022
BYD beats Tesla in electrified vehicle sales in China: Report
23 Feb 2022
Volkswagen plans new EV factory, higher production in second half of 2022
21 Feb 2022
Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports
19 Feb 2022
Volkswagen plans new EV factory, aims to push overall output
18 Feb 2022
Nissan to invest $500 million to revamp US assembly plant
18 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS