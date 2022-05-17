HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Model 3, Model Y's Keyless Entry System Can Be Compromised, Shows Hacker

Tesla Model 3, Model Y's keyless entry system can be compromised, shows hacker

A cybersecurity researcher noted that tinkering with Tesla’s keyless entry system relies on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 07:27 AM
File photo of Tesla Model Y 
File photo of Tesla Model Y 
File photo of Tesla Model Y 
File photo of Tesla Model Y 

While Tesla's keyless entry system may be one of its most convenient features, it also has a loophole. A cybersecurity researcher has demonstrated to Bloomberg how the technology can be compromised, allowing thieves to unlock and drive off with certain models of electric vehicles from Tesla. According to Sultan Qasim Khan, principal security consultant at security firm NCC Group, hackers can redirect communications between a car owner’s mobile phone, or key fob, and the car, especially in case of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Cr Expected Price*
View Details
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹42.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Outsiders can fool the keyless entry system into thinking the owner is located physically near the vehicle. Khan, however, clarified that the hack is not specific to Tesla but he demonstrated the hack on one Tesla's car models. He stated that the result of his tinkering with Tesla’s keyless entry system relies on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) protocol.

(Also read | Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on EV tariffs: Sources)

However, there is no evidence that thieves have actually used the hack to improperly access Tesla vehicles. The researcher further noted that to fix the issue, the carmaker would need to alter its hardware and change its keyless entry system. The revelation comes after another security researcher, David Colombo, revealed a way of hijacking some functions on Tesla vehicles, such as opening and closing doors and controlling music volume.

During the demonstration to Bloomberg, Khan conducted a so-called relay attack, in which a hacker uses two small hardware devices that forward communications. To unlock the car, he placed one relay device within roughly 15 yards of the Tesla owner’s smartphone or key fob and a second, plugged into his laptop, near to the car.

The technology utilized custom computer code that Khan had designed for Bluetooth development kits, which are sold online for less than $50. The hardware needed, in addition to the custom software, costs roughly $100, and can also be easily bought online.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

 

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 07:25 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Tesla Model 3 Model 3 Model Y
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Tesla Model 3, Model Y's keyless entry system can be compromised, shows hacker
Tesla Model 3, Model Y's keyless entry system can be compromised, shows hacker
BMW XM enters final tuning testing, series production to begin in December
BMW XM enters final tuning testing, series production to begin in December
Mumbai police registers over 12,000 cases of wrong-side driving in two months
Mumbai police registers over 12,000 cases of wrong-side driving in two months
Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR is likely world's most expensive classic car
Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrow 300 SLR is likely world's most expensive classic car
Petrol price biting? UK Minister says ‘get better job’, invites massive ire
Petrol price biting? UK Minister says ‘get better job’, invites massive ire

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city