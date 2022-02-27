Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla May Remake Its Yoke Steering Wheel: Report

Tesla may remake its yoke steering wheel: Report

Tesla could offer round steering wheel options for its Tesla Model S Plaid and Model X. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 09:59 AM
File photo of the yoke steering wheel in Tesla Model S Plaid. 

Tesla created a buzz in the automotive market when it introduced a yoke steering wheel in its latest Tesla Model S Plaid. Previously, the EV company has stayed put with its decision and Tesla chief Elon Musk also had stated that there will be no option for a round-shaped steering wheel eventually.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, it is being reported now that the EV major might be having second thoughts about its yoke steering.

As per a report by Carscoops, a hacker might have found that the EV company might be thinking about changing this concept. A Twitter handle named @greentheonly shared a screenshot showcasing a few lines of code that represent the swapping of the yoke wheel. The code has been written as “PROC_GTW_X_STEERING-WHEEL-YOKE-SWAP" and it has been found under a subsystem called “Set Steering Wheel/Yoke Vehicle Configs." This gives an idea that the EV brand might be thinking of giving the buyers an option for a round wheel in the future.

(Also read | Tesla to launch its Model S Plaid in this country in March 2022)

Tesla's Model S and Model X comes with a yoke steering wheel, however, many prototypes of these EVs have been spotted with round steering wheels. Owners of these models have complained about the horn feature that is activated with the help of a capacitive touch button rather than the traditional press of the airbag cover. There have also been prototypes with the conventional horn system that shows that the company is also thinking about this.

(Also read | Tesla planning another factory in Shanghai to meet increasing demand)

Tesla launched its Model S Plaid last year and the company claims it to be the fastest electric vehicle in the world. The electric sedan can zip to the speed of 96 kmph from zero in less than two seconds. It has been priced at $130,000. 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model S Plaid Tesla EV Elon Musk EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric vehicle
Related Stories
Tesla Semi could get automatic tyre inflation technology, suggests new patent
24 Feb 2022
Tesla faces scrutiny by German regulators over Autopilot feature
20 Feb 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looking to bring all Steam games on Tesla vehicles
24 Feb 2022
Stellantis confirms Jeep EV, Maserati to bring two electric cars by 2023
23 Feb 2022
Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt
21 Feb 2022
Ford Bronco ice mountain: Thousands of SUVs wait in snow for chip installation
22 Feb 2022
Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push
22 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS