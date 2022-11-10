HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Loses 2 Years Of Gains Amid Elon Musk's Twitter Saga, Demand Fears

Tesla loses 2 years of gains amid Elon Musk's Twitter saga, demand fears

Elon Musk’s latest sale of Tesla Inc. stocks, following repeated denials that he planned to offload more shares, is helping to wipe out the last vestiges of a rally in the electric carmaker over the past two years.
By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2022, 17:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's venture into social media giant Twitter has resulted in the EV maker losing its market value.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's venture into social media giant Twitter has resulted in the EV maker losing its market value.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's venture into social media giant Twitter has resulted in the EV maker losing its market value.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's venture into social media giant Twitter has resulted in the EV maker losing its market value.

Elon Musk’s latest sale of Tesla Inc. stocks, following repeated denials that he planned to offload more shares, is helping to wipe out the last vestiges of a rally in the electric carmaker over the past two years.

The stock closed down 7.2% at $177.59 in New York on Wednesday, dropping to its lowest since November 2020.

Tesla investors had remained suspicious that Musk would unload more shares in the carmaker, despite his denials. Those fears were confirmed Tuesday in a regulatory filing that disclosed the sale of shares worth $3.95 billion, bringing his total proceeds over the past year to about $36 billion. He still owns about 14%, according to Bloomberg data.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

“Musk selling stock again after saying he wouldn’t can only leave the door open to more going forward," said Mark Taylor, a sales trader at Mirabaud Securities.

Still, investors in Tesla have had to contend with far more than just the CEO’s mercurial takeover of the social-media platform Twitter. The EV maker has struggled with supply-chain shortages and rising raw material costs along with the rest of the global automotive industry, with new concerns emerging about demand for its vehicles taking a hit as inflation-stung consumers tighten their purse strings.

The stock has also been swept up in the broader trend of investors exiting pricey growth stocks in favor of more stable companies as an economic recession looms large.

Tesla’s share price has declined for three straight months and November is proving even worse, with the stock falling 22% so far. Its Relative Strength Index is back in oversold territory, and the stock has lost over $674 billion in market capitalization since peaking last November.

Tesla Loses Valuation Race to Berkshire as Growth Stocks Sputter

Tesla analysts warned that while the latest stake sale by Musk can bring some temporary relief for the EV maker’s investors, the company still has plenty of challenges that can hold back the shares.

While overhang from the share sale by Musk may be gone, the threat “from a rising wave of competition and plenty of good alternatives for equity investment" are still around, Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Twitter
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Profits for Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield bikes, misses estimates
Profits for Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield bikes, misses estimates
Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?
Which are top 3 automakers in 2022 India Sales Satisfaction study?
This Porsche 911 is ready to go off-roading
This Porsche 911 is ready to go off-roading
Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!
Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!
This is Honda's first electric scooter
This is Honda's first electric scooter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city