File photo of Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybertruck may get folding rear seats, reveals patent

2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 11:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A patent that has been filed shows that Tesla Cybertruck may potentially feature folding second-row seats.

Speculation of Tesla Cybertruck getting folding rear seats has been doing rounds after many asked CEO Elon Musk if such an idea was feasible. Many feel that having foldable second-row seats could add to the practicality and versatility of Cybertruck.

A recent patent has also revealed that the new electric pickup truck might get split-folding second-row seats.

According to a report by Teslarati, the front seats look the same as the earlier in the patent, however, the folding rear seats of the EV revealed in the patent is something that Tesla enthusiasts are looking forward to. Tesla or Musk is yet to confirm this speculation.

(Also read | Tesla in-car gaming for drivers comes under scrutiny: Five things to know)

Musk had earlier confirmed that the Cybertruck will also come with a high-end four-motor variant when the electric vehicle will be launched. “Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel," he conveyed in a tweet. The Tesla Cybertruck has also been spotted undergoing road testing and some design updates have been observed in the vehicle. The electric truck has been spotted with a gigantic wiper.

The EV company chief has also stated that the brand has no plans to offer any colour or wrap for the Cybertruck at least on the first go. Musk shared that the electric truck can come in any colour as long as it is nothing. The EV has a stainless-steel exoskeleton that promises to offer the owner and passengers strong durability and protection.

(Also read | Elon Musk sells over $15 billion worth Tesla stocks, says almost done with it)

The Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 and its production will begin next year. Once launched, the electric truck from Tesla will compete with the likes of GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks.

  • First Published Date : 24 Dec 2021, 10:55 AM IST