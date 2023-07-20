New Mini Cooper EV gets more digitized cabin

Published Jul 20, 2023

New cabin retains the signature styling elements of the Mini cars

The most eye-catching feature is the central touchscreen

It comes carrying the signature circular design

 It looks larger than the current crop of Mini cars' screens

 It ditches all physical gauges in favour of the massive circular display

 The new Mini Cooper EV also gets a head-up display

There's a fabric-wrapped dashboard with an ambient lighting feature

There's a new steering wheel and simple door panels

The cabin also features some small toggle switches
