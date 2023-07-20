New Mini Cooper EV gets more digitized cabin

New cabin retains the signature styling elements of the Mini cars
The most eye-catching feature is the central touchscreen
It comes carrying the signature circular design
It looks larger than the current crop of Mini cars' screens
It ditches all physical gauges in favour of the massive circular display
The new Mini Cooper EV also gets a head-up display
There's a fabric-wrapped dashboard with an ambient lighting feature
There's a new steering wheel and simple door panels
The cabin also features some small toggle switches