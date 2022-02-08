HT Auto
Home News Tesla cut steering component of some EVs to meet goals amid chip crisis: Report

Tesla cut steering component of some EVs to meet goals amid chip crisis: Report

Tesla reportedly decided not to notify customers about the part exclusion as the electronic unit is considered a redundant backup.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 10:39 AM
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3

EV giant Tesla has decided to remove one of the two electronic control units used in the steering racks of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in order to meet its fourth-quarter sales goals amid the global semiconductor chip shortage, CNBC reported.

The carmaker did not disclose the exclusion of the electronic control unit, which has already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in places such as China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report stated, citing internal sources.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla decided not to notify customers about the part exclusion as the electronic unit is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the Level 2 driver-assistance features, the report added. However, it is not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars that it builds in the US or ships there.

(Also read | Tesla’s call for tax breaks in India hits a fresh bump: Report)

For the record, Tesla has fared better than most automakers around the world in managing the supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software, without affecting the vehicle functioning.

Tesla expects the chip shortage to last throughout this year before easing next year. The company's CEO Elon Musk told an earnings call last month that the chip shortage was not a long-term issue, with factories increasing capacity and automakers guilty of panic buying of chips which slowed the supply chain.

Separately, a report last month stated that certain Tesla Model 3 electric cars have reported a minor drop in their ranges. The reason behind this is claimed to be the new AMG Ryzen (MCU3) processor that powers the infotainment and navigation system of the affected Tesla electric cars. The AMD Ryzen microchips have been used in the Tesla cars replacing the Intel Atom chips. (Read full report here).

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility chip crisis semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Where can you convert old petrol, diesel cars to electric? Registration starts
Where can you convert old petrol, diesel cars to electric? Registration starts
Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor
Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor
Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years
Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city