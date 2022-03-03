Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tesla Bullish On Getting Approval To Start Production In Its German Factory

Tesla bullish on getting approval to start production in its German factory

As per a German newspaper report, Tesla is positive on getting permission to go ahead with production in its German plant.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 05:02 PM
File photo of Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. (AP)

Tesla is confident that it will get approval from Germany's Brandenburg state’s environment ministry to begin manufacturing at its first European electric vehicle factory, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported. Citing sources, it stated that Tesla is aiming to ramp up production in the factory soon after clearing some final approval steps.

Tesla's factory has faced delays due to the ongoing pandemic, red tape and opposition from various environmental groups over intensive water usage that can lead to a severe water crisis in the region. However, German officials have maintained that the establishment of this EV plant in the region will lead to multiple job creation with little heavy industry.

(Also read | Tesla offers free supercharging in areas around Ukraine)

This factory has been designed to produce batteries and manufacture around 5,00,000 EVs a year. Tesla is looking to aggressively expand in the European continent with an aim to challenge auto majors such as Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. These companies too are ramping their game up in the electric vehicle segment to keep their grounds strong and steady. Tesla chief Elon Musk has put quite some energy to promote the factory project. He also threw an Oktoberfest-style county fair at the construction site in October.

(Also read | Elon Musk once laughed at water supply issue at Tesla plant. It's real issue now)

Apart from eyeing to establish a foothold in the European market, Tesla is trying to grip the world's largest market for automobiles with much strength and vigour. The EV company is planning another factory in Shanghai to meet the rising demand of the region. Tesla is aiming to start the construction of this factory as early as this month, mentioned in a previous report. Once it is constructed and the operations begin, Tesla wants to manufacture around 2 million EVs per year.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 05:02 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Volkswagen EVs Mercedes-Benz BMW Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
